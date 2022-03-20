Memorial service April 4 for Dr. Susanne Gee, 1952-2022

Thanks to the reader who sent the link to this remembrance announcing the death of Dr. Susanne Gee, a longtime West Seattle dermatologist who had moved to New Mexico in her retirement. Dr. Gee died this week, not long after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. In addition to her practice, she also was active in the local community over years of involvement with the Rotary Club of West Seattle. Dr. Gee’s memorial is set for April 4th at Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Bellevue.