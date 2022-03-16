West Seattle, Washington

LIBRARIES: More hours/days to be restored – here’s what’s planned at West Seattle branches

March 16, 2022 9:40 am
 West Seattle libraries | West Seattle news

The Seattle Public Library plans to add back more hours/days of operation, starting two weeks from today, on March 30th. From the announcement, here’s what the new days/hours will be at the four branches in West Seattle:

Delridge Branch, 5423 Delridge Way SW
-1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays

High Point Branch, 3411 SW Raymond St.
-1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays

Southwest Branch, 9010 35th Ave. SW
-10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays

West Seattle Branch, 2306 42nd Ave. SW
-10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays

You can compare to current hours/days by going here.

1 Reply to "LIBRARIES: More hours/days to be restored - here's what's planned at West Seattle branches"

  • brizone March 16, 2022 (10:30 am)
    So… all they added was opening Saturday at Delridge, and Friday at West Seattle.  That’s it.

