Fauntleroy dock project, District 1 Community Network, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday’s sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Notes for the rest of your Wednesday:

SCHOOL BOARD: A budget increase for the West Seattle Elementary addition project is one of the items the Seattle Public Schools Board will consider during its semimonthly meeting, starting at 4:15 pm. The agenda includes viewing information.

FAUNTLEROY TERMINAL REPLACEMENT: The Community Advisory Group for the Fauntleroy ferry dock/terminal replacement project meets tonight for the first time in 3 months, 6 pm online. Our preview has information on how to participate.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm online, the community coalition for West Seattle and South Park has its monthly meeting, all welcome. Our calendar listing has information on how to participate.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

