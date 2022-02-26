West Seattle, Washington

27 Sunday

41℉

FAUNTLEROY FERRY DOCK: Community Advisory Group about to reconvene for first time in 3 months

February 26, 2022 7:30 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | Transportation | West Seattle news

(WSB file photo)

Somewhere between the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge and the groundbreaking for West Seattle light rail, our peninsula will see another major transportation project – the replacement of the circa-1950s Fauntleroy ferry dock/terminal. Construction is expected around 2025, so planning is reaching a key stages, and Washington State Ferries has convened advisory groups. This week, the Community Advisory Group for the project will meet for the first time since early December, 6 pm Wednesday (March 2nd), online. Though there’s no public-comment period, everyone’s welcome to watch/listen – you can register here to get access. This is the first of two meetings scheduled for this group in March; the second is two weeks later, on March 16th. WSF has yet to make key decisions such as the size, configuration, and even location – on th current footprint, or? – of the new terminal/dock.

Share This

No Replies to "FAUNTLEROY FERRY DOCK: Community Advisory Group about to reconvene for first time in 3 months"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.