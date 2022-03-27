CORONAVIRUS: This week’s update with local trends

After a second week of reduced restriction, here’s where key local numbers stand, as drawn from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard.

*7 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 183 new daily cases countywide (up from 170 when we checked a week ago)

*19 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 4 new hospitalizations daily (up from 3 a week ago)

*25 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 3 deaths daily (unchanged from a week ago)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*137 cases between 3/7 and 3/21, down from 187 between 2/20 and 3/6

*2 hospitalizations between 3/7 and 3/21, down from 3 between 2/20 and 3/6

*No deaths between 3/7 and 3/21, down from 1 between 2/20 and 3/6

And checking vaccination rates:

*80.3 percent of all King County residents have completed the series (up .1% from a week ago)

*85 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the series (up .1% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (note that 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 87.4% (up .2% from a week earlier)

98116 – 92.1% (up .1% from a week earlier)

98126 – 83% (up .2% from a week earlier)

98136 – 93.1% (unchanged from a week earlier)

98146 – 82.1% (up .1% from a week earlier)

VACCINATION AND TESTING: Although the city’s West Seattle clinic is closed, you can still find vaccination locations via this statewide lookup. If you want to get tested and don’t have a kit at home, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, Mondays-Saturdays), the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, Monday-Friday), and the Curative van at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury, Tuesday-Friday).