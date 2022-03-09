West Seattle, Washington

March 9, 2022

CORONAVIRUS: Masks no longer required at Seattle Public Schools as of next week

March 9, 2022 12:07 pm
12:07 PM: The state and county indoor-mask requirements end as of this Saturday, and Seattle Public Schools just announced they’re following suit. As of next week, SPS no longer will require face coverings. From the announcement we just received:

Beginning Monday, March 14, 2022, Seattle Public Schools will shift its masking requirement from mandatory to optional.

This change applies to all SPS students, staff, volunteers, and visitors both indoors and outdoors at any SPS building. In addition, masks will also be optional on school buses.

Through March 13, 2022, the current rule requiring masking on all district property and on school buses remains in place.

The new mask-optional rule aligns with Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s updated statewide health guidance announced two weeks ago. SPS has informed its labor partners, including the Seattle Education Association, of the change.

You can read the full announcement on the SPS website.

1:30 PM: We asked neighboring Highline Public Schools (White Center and other points south of West Seattle about the status of their mask policy. A spokesperson replied that they expect an announcement tomorrow.

4 Replies to "CORONAVIRUS: Masks no longer required at Seattle Public Schools as of next week"

  • K March 9, 2022 (12:14 pm)
    Shocked, but happy!  

  • Freddie March 9, 2022 (1:25 pm)
    Shocked, but disappointed.   Just goes to show why America has the most covid-19 cases of all countries  and the most covid-19 deaths of all countries.  Way to go school board, yet another bow to political pressure.  1 more month of students masked to see how the adult population being unmasked is going would’ve been smart but hey, what can we expect.

  • ST March 9, 2022 (1:33 pm)
    Good.  I trusted health experts when they recommended remote school, hybrid school, distancing, vaccinations, universal masking in schools, etc.   I choose to trust those same health experts when they say it’s okay to take the masks off.   If teachers, staff, kids choose to continue to wear masks, they should.  

  • Lucy March 9, 2022 (1:34 pm)
    Hooray for the kids!

