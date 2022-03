(WSB photo, March 2020)

After two years of pandemic closure, some have wondered if the Antique Mall of West Seattle was ever going to reopen. Today, we have an answer – yes! Antique Mall management announced last night that the longtime Junction business at 4516 California SW will reopen in April. No specifics yet, but they’re promised “soon.” And if you’re in The Junction on Sundays, look for their sidewalk sales!