WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 10 notes

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed Friday by Jerry Simmons)

Saturday has arrived! Here’s what’s happening (mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar):

TRAFFIC ALERT: One today – repaving until about 1 pm (and again 1 am-1 pm Sunday) on West Marginal Way SW between 2nd SW and Highland Park Way SW. SDOT said in its announcement that southbound traffic will be allowed through but northbound will be detoured.

COMMUNITY CLEANUP: 10 am, meet at 2452 Alki Ave. SW to join Jessica‘s monthly beach cleanup, as previewed here – all ages welcome, no RSVP required.

FREE WEEKLY WRITERS’ GROUP: New participants welcome. 10:30 am – go here to register and to get the meeting address. More details are in our calendar listing.

GRAND REOPENING: Fleurt Collective (4536 California SW) in The Junction reopens at 11 am after weeks of remodeling and maintenance. Come see what’s new and enjoy snacks while you visit and shop.

WINE & CHOCOLATE: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm. Chocolate – local creations from Intrigue Chocolate Co. – is in the spotlight along with wine this Valentine season.

BOOK SIGNING: 1-2 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW), West Seattle author Rachel Van’t Land will sign copies of her book “Talk Back to Me: A Radical Guide to Growing Up.”

OPEN MIC: Go perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: The world-premiere play at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues its second weekend at 7:30 tonight. Read about it here; buy your tickets here.

THE SHIFT: This folk/rock/reggae band is on tonight’s bill at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE DRAG SHOW: At Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) with Dolly Madison, 9 pm.

