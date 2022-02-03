ROAD-WORK ALERT: West Marginal Way repaving this weekend

Just announced by SDOT:

On Saturday and Sunday, we will be repaving West Marginal Way between 2nd Ave SW and Highland Park Way SW. We anticipate to begin this work as early as 1 AM and conclude by 1 PM on both days. During work hours, we will be limiting the area to southbound traffic only. People driving northbound will follow a detour route that continues north on 2nd Ave SW to Highland Park Way and connects at the Highland Park Way/West Marginal Way intersection. The road will be fully open outside of work hours, but please anticipate traffic delays and navigate the area with caution.