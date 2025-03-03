FOLLOWUP: Storm-damaged school flagpole keeps SW Myrtle closed. Here’s the plan of action

(WSB photo, looking southwestward toward school and flagpole from 34th/Myrtle)

In our windstorm coverage last Tuesday, we mentioned that Our Lady of Guadalupe School had closed SW Myrtle between 34th and 35th – usually just a school-hours closure – because the stability of its flagpole was in question. The street has remained closed, and taped off, since then, while OLG determined whether the flagpole had to come down. Tonight, we checked back in, and the answer is “yes.” Dave from OLG tells WSB, “The pole needs to be taken down and we think that will occur on Thursday or Friday, and we will open the road at that point.” He says the flagpole eventually will be replaced.