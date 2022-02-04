Start your weekend on Alki Beach!

The CleanUpSEA coalition has an invitation for you, to start what’s expected to be a rainless weekend:

Join Jess at her monthly 10 am cleanup from Alki Beach to Constellation Park, and neighboring streets in between — the first Saturday of every month!

We’ll meet outside 2452 Alki Ave SW (brick apartment building across from new bathrooms on the beach) and spread out from there. We have pickup sticks & buckets you can use, or bring your own.

Friendly doggies and supervised children of all ages are welcome. Please, no dogs on the beach. Dress for the weather and bring gloves if you’d like your hands covered.

Early Riser? Meet Erik & Garet at 7 am every Saturday to clean up starting at the Statue of Liberty.