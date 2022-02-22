TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-snow Tuesday morning

6:03 AM: Good morning. After the late-night snow, extra caution is in order.

WEATHER

Cold and windy today, not expected to get out of the 30s.

REMINDERS

8th SW sewer repair – This week, crews are expected to start up to 3 weeks of work on 8th SW between Roxbury and Cambridge, which means parking restrictions and lane closures.

Midwinter break – No classes this week for Seattle Public Schools and those who follow its schedule.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES, LIGHT RAIL TODAY

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/cancellations. Also remember the new bus stops at Alaskan Way/Jackson that opened on Saturday.

Water Taxi‘s back in service.

Ferries: WSF continues the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Light rail: Here’s the Sound Transit holiday schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

700th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.