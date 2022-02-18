TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday watch + weekend alert

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday.

WEATHER

Another cloudy forecast for today, high in the mid-to-upper 40s.

ROAD WORK – TODAY AND TOMORROW

16th SW repaving – As previewed last night, SDOT plans to repave 16th SW between Barton and Cambridge today, 7 am-3:30 pm, with one lane open each way during the work.

West Marginal/Highland Park Way signal work – Also from SDOT:

On Saturday, at the Highland Park Way SW and West Marginal Way SW intersection, we’ll be working to replace the signal cabinet, which houses the signal control equipment at the intersection. During this work, we’ll need to turn off the signal for a period of time. We’ll have someone directing traffic at the intersection to make sure traffic is moving efficiently during this work. We’ll start as early as 5 am and expect to be done by 1 pm on Saturday.

TERMINAL 5

Biggest ship yet is in today – MSC Virgo. We’ll be at T-5 for a closer look.

REMINDER ABOUT NEXT WEEK

Presidents Day on Monday – no Water Taxi service. Also, Seattle Public Schools will be on midwinter break next week.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES TODAY

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/cancellations.

West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are on regular schedules.

Ferries: WSF continues the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

696th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

The 1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.