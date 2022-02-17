ROAD-WORK ALERT: Paving tomorrow on 16th SW

The no-parking signs up along 16th SW in South Delridge are for repaving work tomorrow, according to this SDOT announcement:

On Friday, we will be paving 16th Ave SW between SW Barton St and SW Cambridge St to improve the street and ensure it is safe for all users. We’ll need to temporarily remove parking in the area while we pave the street. Additional traffic impacts include limiting traffic to one lane northbound and one lane southbound while we complete this work. This work is scheduled to begin as soon as 7 AM and is expected to be completed by 3:30 PM.