TRAFFIC ALERT: East Marginal Way/99 closure over after 6+ hours

3:15 PM: With the pm commute approaching, SDOT has just issued an advisory about a road closure that has stretched on for hours since a crash this morning:

The Seattle Department of Transportation closed SR-99/E Marginal Way between S Royal Brougham Way and S Hudson St [map] in both directions due to a damaged utility pole. A vehicle hit a utility pole that caused the pole to fall and is now supported by the wires across the roadway. The road will remain closed until further notice and will be reopened once SDOT crews verify that the area is safe to travel through. SDOT encourages travelers to find alternate routes if you are driving in and around the area. Travelers on SR-99 SB coming out of the tunnel must exit at S Royal Brougham Way. Travelers on SR-99/SR-509/E Marginal Way NB are encouraged to use 1st Ave S and 4th Ave S.

We’ll update when there’s a change.

3:40 PM: Per SDOT, “Northbound lanes reopened to traffic on SR-99 at S Hudson St. Southbound lanes remain closed from S Royal Brougham Way to S Hudson St.”

4 PM: And now southbound has reopened too.