TRAFFIC ALERT: East Marginal Way/99 closure over after 6+ hours

February 3, 2022 3:15 pm
3 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

3:15 PM: With the pm commute approaching, SDOT has just issued an advisory about a road closure that has stretched on for hours since a crash this morning:

The Seattle Department of Transportation closed SR-99/E Marginal Way between S Royal Brougham Way and S Hudson St [map] in both directions due to a damaged utility pole. A vehicle hit a utility pole that caused the pole to fall and is now supported by the wires across the roadway. The road will remain closed until further notice and will be reopened once SDOT crews verify that the area is safe to travel through. SDOT encourages travelers to find alternate routes if you are driving in and around the area.

Travelers on SR-99 SB coming out of the tunnel must exit at S Royal Brougham Way. Travelers on SR-99/SR-509/E Marginal Way NB are encouraged to use 1st Ave S and 4th Ave S.

We’ll update when there’s a change.

3:40 PM: Per SDOT, “Northbound lanes reopened to traffic on SR-99 at S Hudson St. Southbound lanes remain closed from S Royal Brougham Way to S Hudson St.”

4 PM: And now southbound has reopened too.

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: East Marginal Way/99 closure over after 6+ hours"

  • DJ Allyn February 3, 2022 (3:23 pm)
    

    If this has been closed all day, then why in the hell are we just learning about this NOW, after the evening rush hour is starting?There are NO signs until you get to the closure, NONE of the radio stations have said squat.  Once again, it’s the lackluster results of a transportation department that needs to be turned inside out and everyone fired.There is NO excuse for this crap.

    • WSB February 3, 2022 (3:36 pm)
      

      If that’s a question for us – whether we report on something in that area depends on (a) whether it’s clear it’s going to be a longrunning closure and (b) whether we’re hearing from multiple people about it. Still haven’t had (b) happen. Regarding (a), we monitor SDOT’s traffic tweets but they were not clear that a pole was down and repair was going to take a while, just describing this as a “collision” scene. I finally sent SDOT a note at noon saying that if this is a situation that is going to affect the pm commute, they might want to issue a “travel advisory” so we can let folks know. At 3 pm, they did. – TR

  • I Work in SoDo February 3, 2022 (3:47 pm)
    

    Weird how there’s only one road out of Seattle! If only there were other roads to take. Oh well, guess I’ll complain on West Seattle Blog Dot Com about it, since they also clearly control the one single road in and out of Seattle.

