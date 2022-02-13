Memorial planned March 5 for Janice Tomisser, 1948-2022

Family and friends will gather March 5 to remember Janice Tomisser, and are sharing this with her community:

Janice Tomisser left us on January 30, 2022 unexpectedly, and as a good friend said, “Godspeed Sweet Jane, of all the people I have ever known, you’ve got the express train to heaven.”

Janice lived a full life of 73 years and was the conscience of her family, setting such a wonderful example of living a spiritual and faith-filled life, showing her love, compassion, kindness, and generosity, always thinking of others before herself. She leaves behind 4 sisters, 1 brother, 1 brother-in-law, a sister-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many wonderful friends in this world. Preceded in death were her parents, Edward and Maxine Tomisser. She will be missed by all and left a wonderful legacy of love and support. Janice knew it was not the destination that counts but the journey. All the lives she touched, the good she did.

Janice grew up in West Seattle, where she lived for over 50 years. A great community to have been raised in, and after graduating from West Seattle High School, she certainly began her adventures. After college, Janice found her niche working in Medical Billing and Coding for Aetna Insurance for over 25 years and finishing her career with Swedish Institute of Neurology, upon which after another 15 years she decided to retire and enjoy some well-earned time for fun and adventure outside of working. Janice loved many things but more than anything she loved people. Always willing to listen, she connected with people from all walks of life with working colleagues as well as friends and of course her family.

Janice was very involved with her beloved West Seattle Christian Church Family, where she was a member for more than 50 years. She took great comfort in her spiritual life and community, including teaching Sunday School for many years and making so many lasting friendships in her church community. She set a great example to her family and friends, showing her caring ways to others. Upon retiring she also enjoyed volunteering in her West Seattle community at the Senior Center. She had a fun side as well, always wearing matching earrings, and her pearls with her colorful clothes, and shoes to match too! Always looking for the best new haircut to match as well. She took many vacations to Hawaii, enjoyed cruises, a trip to Europe, and always a summer-camp excursion to enjoy each year too.

Janice had many interests. One of her favorites , when not sharing time with her sisters or nieces and nephews as they were growing up , was her ardent support always as a Seattle sports fan. The Mariners, Seahawks, and Huskies were her favorites year round . Once her niece became a Gonzaga student and alumni, she had to add the Zags basketball too! She followed each team with lots of cheering and enthusiasm, especially the year the Seahawks won the Super Bowl! At holiday time she took time with everyone to make some holiday candies and cookies to celebrate the special time of the year.

Janice will be missed by so many. The Tomisser Family wishes to thank the Holistic Adult Family Home in Federal Way as well as the Swedish Hospice Team in Seattle, who cared for her during this last year and her final days.

A service celebrating Janice’s life will be held beginning at 11 am on March 5, 2022 at West Seattle Christian Church. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required to attend her service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association using their website @ www.diabetes.org.