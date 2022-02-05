BIZNOTE: Ezell’s Famous Chicken West Seattle ‘soft opens’ Monday

Thanks to Troy for the photo. The new West Seattle location of Ezell’s Famous Chicken is on track for the “early-to-mid-February” opening they told us about two weeks ago. The note on the door describes Monday (February 7th) as the “official” opening; a company spokesperson tells WSB they’re considering it a “soft open,” so hours etc. may vary. Whatever you call it, they’ll be selling chicken in two days, 13 months after we first told you about the plan to take over the space on the southeast corner of California/Fauntleroy (official address = 4205 SW Morgan), and a month-plus after the New Year’s Eve “sneak peek.” It’ll be the first fried-chicken-chain restaurant to open in West Seattle since KFC closed at 35th/Avalon in 2018.
