CORONAVIRUS: Last two days for city’s West Seattle vaccination clinic

In case you’ve been procrastinating on a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, here’s your reminder that the city-run clinic in West Seattle is about to close. As announced two weeks ago, Friday and Saturday are the final days for the clinic at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW). The clinic is scheduled to be open to walk-ins as well as those with appointments 4:30-7;30 pm Friday and 8:30 am-4:30 pm Saturday. The city also is closing its Rainier Beach clinic in early March.