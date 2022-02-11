CORONAVIRUS: City’s West Seattle vaccination clinic to close at month’s end

Today’s second pandemic-related announcement from the city, another one that’ll kick in at month’s end: The city-run West Seattle vaccination clinic will be shut down. It will continue operating at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) 4:30 pm-7:30 pm Fridays and 8:30 am-4:30 pm Saturdays – all ages, walk-ins or appointments – through February 26th. The city will close its Rainier Beach vaccination clinic in early March, too. The announcement (see it here) basically says the clinics aren’t being utilized enough, so the city “will pivot to a mobile, partner-led strategy to better reach unvaccinated families.” The Neighborhood House clinic opened in late October, more than four months after the city closed its original West Seattle vaccination site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. (That location still has a testing site, which is not part of today’s clinic-closure announcement.)