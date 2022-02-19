West Seattle, Washington

20 Sunday

42℉

CORONAVIRUS: Checking West Seattle trends and stats

February 19, 2022 10:03 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news

In the wake of this week’s major announcements about end dates for mask requirements and vaccination verification, we checked countywide and West Seattle trends via the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard.

*42 percent fewer cases countywide in the past week than the week before
*Currently averaging 798 new daily cases countywide (down from 1,415 when we last checked a week and a half ago)

*5 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before
*Currently averaging 22 new hospitalizations daily (down from 29 a week and a half ago)

*13 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard didn’t offer a one-week increment)
*Currently averaging 7 new deaths daily (down from 8 a week and a half ago)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons:
*559 cases between 1/31 and 2/14, down from 1,618 between 1/16 and 1/30
*8 hospitalizations between 1/31 and 2/14, down from 15 between 1/16 and 1/30
*2 deaths between 1/31 and 2/14, down from 6 between 1/16 and 1/30

And checking vaccination rates for the first time in a while:
*79.5 percent of all King County residents have completed the series
*84.1 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the series
*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (note that 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):
98106 – 86.2%
98116 – 91.6%
98126 – 82.2%
98136 – 92.6%
98146 – 80.7%

Share This

No Replies to "CORONAVIRUS: Checking West Seattle trends and stats"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.