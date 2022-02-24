BIZNOTE: Alki Beach Pub remodeling closure

The new owners of Alki Beach Pub (2722 Alki Avenue SW), who took over last November, have announced a temporary closure. Jackie Mallahan and Dan Mallahan emailed WSB with this announcement:

On Sunday, February 27th, Alki Beach Pub will be closing for a couple months for upgrades and renovations. We appreciate the continued support and look forward to welcoming everyone back late spring/early summer to our reimagined space! Much Love, Alki!

The temporary closure means that the west end of the beach business district will be a bit lonely for a while – east to west, the former Alki Cleaners space is still vacant, the No-Name Diner just closed (but has a “new concept” on the way), and the former Top Pot Doughnuts and the space next to it are still up for lease, as is the former J&J Public House space.