BIZNOTE: What Alki Beach Pub’s new owners plan to do first

Thanks for the tips about an ownership change at Alki Beach Pub (2722 Alki SW). We had noticed a liquor-license application recently, and that led us to the new owners, West Seattle residents Jackie Mallahan and Dan Mallahan. Reached by email, Jackie confirms they took ownership this past Friday: “We are currently waiting for our liquor license to transfer and hope to be open for operations early this coming week! As of now, we are not planning to change the name or hours of operation. However, we are excited to announce a partnership with Geof Redd of Bigfoot Long’s, the elusive Sasquatch-themed hot-dog pop-up. “Bigfoot Long’s West Seattle Sabbatical” will be with us through the winter.”

You can read more about Bigfoot Long’s here. P.S. The pub’s previous owners say they sold it “to travel and enjoy life.”