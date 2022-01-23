WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 8 notes

(Slime mold in Schmitz Park, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s up for your Sunday:

TRAFFIC ALERT – LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURES: Today is the fourth of five Sundays during which SDOT plans to close the low bridge three times, up to half an hour each time, for measurements needed to prepare for repair work, as explained here. The closures are expected to happen around 9 am, 1 pm, and 5 pm.

ROAD WORK ALERT – REPAVING: SDOT crews are expected to conclude repaving SW 106th between 39th and 42nd today.

CHURCHES: Many West Seattle churches have reverted to online-only for now because of the recent COVID surge – here’s our weekly update on 20+ churches.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, it’s the weekly WSFM (WSB sponsor). (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

DINE-OUT BENEFIT: Dine-in or take-out, 2-7:30 pm, part of the proceeds at Lady Jaye (4523 California SW) go to Genesee Hill Elementary.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Got an event to list in our calendar and previews? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!