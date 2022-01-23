WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Online open houses/tours continue

Winter is time to look ahead to next fall, for many families with students. Many schools are continuing online open houses and tours. Our calendar has some of them – we just got word, for example, that West Seattle’s most populous elementary, Genesee Hill, has an event Tuesday for prospective kindergarten families:

Do you have a child who will be 5 years old by August 31st and entering Kindergarten this Fall? Genesee Hill Elementary will be hosting a Virtual Open House on Tuesday, January 25th at 7:00 PM. This is an excellent opportunity to meet the administrative staff and learn about the school program. We will be re-hosting again on February 10th for those of you who are unable to join us this Tuesday. You can find more information about Genesee Hill and access the Zoom tour link on the website geneseehilles.seattleschools.org . For more information about enrolling your child in Seattle Public Schools, visit seattleschools.org/news/new-student-enrollment

For other Seattle Public Schools tours/open houses, see the list on that same district webpage. Our calendar, meantime, also has an announcement we’ve received for this week from Lafayette Elementary. If your school – public or independent – wants to spotlight theirs, please email information to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!