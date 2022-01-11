TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday watch, with another pothole alert

6:01 AM Good morning!

WEATHER

Rainy, windy, warmer, according to the forecast – which predicts a high in the 50s.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are on their regular schedules.

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

Ferries: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

658th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. As of early today, SDOT cameras were back up:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

POTHOLE ALERT

We featured a few on Monday. Then this one came in – westbound Spokane under the bridge near 26th, sent by Mitchell:

Here’s evidence of the toll it’s taken:

Mitchell said, “I’ve watched it blow out 10 hub caps and pop 3 tires including my own!” They’ve been reported. Here’s our story from last week on how to report potholes (and how to check first if they’ve already been reported).

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.