2:23 PM: Avoid Fauntleroy Way near the south end of Lincoln Park – a downed wire has led to the street being blocked off. Updates as we get them.

2:35 PM: Here’s a live view of the scene, looking south down Fauntleroy:

For now, you can only reach the ferry dock from the south, until this is cleared.

2:48 PM: As the live image above shows, the road’s open again.