Remembering Joseph P. Wenderoth, 1961-2021

Family and friends are sharing this remembrance of Joe Wenderoth:

Joseph P. Wenderoth passed away unexpectedly on December 13, 2021. Joe was born on March 9, 1961 to John and Barbara Wenderoth. He was the 5th of six siblings who grew up in White Center, graduating from Evergreen High School in 1979.

Joe was an explorer at heart. After graduating from high school, he moved to Southern California, where he began a lifelong career in the parking business. It was there that he met the love of his life, Lisa. They were married in 1984 and raised two beautiful children, Nick and Kalie.

Joe would tell you that he was never the smartest person in the room, but he was always the hardest-working one. It was that work ethic that propelled him as he steadily rose to leadership positions in the parking business. In 2012, he and Lisa made the risky decision to start their own company, Legacy Parking – a thriving business that will live on with his children.

Joe had many accomplishments in his life, but the one he was the most proud of was his family. His love for Lisa, Nick, and Kalie, along with his daughter-in-law Katie, knew no bounds. To say Joe will be missed is an understatement. He had cultivated an incredible group of friends and never missed an opportunity to include them in his adventures. Whether it was sailing in the Caribbean, hiking in the Rocky Mountains, or on Safari in Africa, Joe lived a good life, full of love and excitement.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents John and Barbara Wenderoth. He is survived by his wife Lisa, son Nick (Katie), daughter Kalie, siblings Mary (Tom), Mike, Chris (Janet), Cathy (Carl), and Carrie (Brian), and numerous nieces and nephews.

His family is heartbroken, Joe had a lot more life left to live and it is hard to imagine a world without him. To those who love him, Joe will always be with you. He will find a way to remind you of how much he loved you, and when he does it will surely leave you with a smile and just a hint of sadness.