NEW YEAR: West Seattle Tae Kwon Do classes start Tuesday

The new year brings a new season for many West Seattle activities – including Tae Kwon Do. Here’s the announcement:

The West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club is offering in-person classes at High Point Community Center in January. Adults (18 and older) can sign up to learn Tae Kwon Do, a Korean martial art known for its fast sparring techniques, dynamic forms, and strong kicks. Classes cost only $40/month and meet Tuesdays and Thursdays 6:00-7:30 pm and Saturdays 9:30-11:30 am.

The first class for the new year is on Tuesday, January 4 from 6:00-7:30 pm. We will be wearing face masks and will be appropriately distanced for safety. New students can join at any time and beginners are definitely welcome!

Check out our website at westseattle.choitkd.org, email westseattletkd@gmail.com for questions, or call 206-684-7422 for registration information.