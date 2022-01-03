HAPPENING NOW: Long lines for COVID-19 testing at two West Seattle middle schools

That’s just part of the line for this afternoon’s voluntary Seattle Public Schools student COVID-19 testing at Denny International Middle School – it started at 1 pm and when we went by around 1:15, the line had already wrapped through the parking lot and halfway up the block along SW Kenyon. We also got a report that people in line at the other West Seattle site, Madison Middle School, were being told there would be a two-hour wait. To compound matters, though our photo was taken in the sunshine, sleet/snow has since swept through the area, followed by rain. The testing is supposed to continue until at least 4 pm. We’re also awaiting an update from the district on the resumption of classes tomorrow – there was word that superintendent Dr. Brent Jones was expected to speak to staff around 11 am but then that was postponed.