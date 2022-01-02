FOLLOWUP: This may finally be the year for long-delayed Don Armeni Boat Ramp project

(WSB file photo)

The long-delayed dock replacement at Don Armeni Boat Ramp is getting closer to reality. This past week, the city published notice of a key approval for the project, opening a window for appeals (as explained in the notice). But that’s not what’s been holding up the project, which we first reported on almost five years ago. The Seattle Parks project page says federal permitting has held up the project: “The Army Corps of Engineers and National Marine Fisheries Service were confronted with several emergent priority projects (West Seattle Bridge) and regulatory changes.” But they’re expecting the federal permit in time for this summer/fall’s “in-water construction” season. The $1.5 million project proposes sturdier, larger replacements for the existing floating docks and pilings. According to the current description, 16-inch steel pilings will replace the current 12-inch wood pilings, and the docks’ square footage will increase by a third, adding 691 square feet more “over-water coverage” to the existing 1,869 square feet. To compensate for that, Parks says, it will reduce overwater coverage at Pier 63 downtown. Parks promises to keep Don Armeni open to boaters during the work: “We will not shut the facility down during construction, we will replace the floats one side at a time.”