DEVELOPMENT: First ex-Kenney-parcel project moves to next stage

That’s the sign up at 7142 47th SW [map], where today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin includes a notice that a comment period has opened for a townhouse proposal. That’s notable because it’s the first of the surrounding parcels sold off by The Kenney to move to the application stage of redevelopment. As we first reported in November 2020, the proposal on this site is for five townhouses. At that time, records didn’t show a completed deal for this site and the others that The Kenney had put up for sale with an asking price of more than $5 million, years after previous ownership scrapped a massive remodel/expansion plan. But now records do show the changes; most of the parcels are now owned by entities related to Seattle Luxury Homes, which we noted in that previous report as the prospective developer. We checked all the sites’ records to see if any other projects are proceeding; the only ones we’ve found are a plan to turn part of 7141 Fauntleroy Way SW into a nine-space parking lot behind an existing house, and to convert the duplex at 7150 46th SW into a three-unit apartment building. Meantime, if you want to comment on the application for the five-townhouse plan at 7142 47th SW, today’s notice explains how; the deadline is January 19th.