DEVELOPMENT: Early-stage proposals for parcels next to The Kenney

Three parcels adjacent to The Kenney have newly filed redevelopment proposals. These parcels were part of the package on the market recently, offered for more than $6 million, County records don’t show a sale yet – one online service shows a sale “pending feasibility” – and a spokesperson for The Kenney declined comment, but city records show Seattle Luxury Homes has filed early-stage proposals for three of the addresses: For 7150 46th Place SW, a two-unit “rowhouse” building; for 7141 Fauntleroy Way SW, five townhouses; for 7142 47th Avenue SW, five townhouses. These parcels are adjacent to the south side of The Kenney’s campus. Two years ago, The Kenney itself was pursuing plans for townhouses on part of the land, which currently holds 1950s-era multiplexes that have been rented, but those plans stalled, though at one point they were still in progress when some of the adjacent property was originally listed.