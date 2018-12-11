REAL ESTATE: The Kenney puts southwest properties up for sale

HAPPENING NOW: Gift-basket-bidding and more @ 10th annual St. Nicholas Faire

westseattleblog.com

You have until 7:30 pm to get to the only holiday shopping-bazaar-and-then-some of its kind - the St. Nicholas Faire at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (just north of The Junction). There's a small admission charge because this is also a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank and West Seatt...