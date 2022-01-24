CORONAVIRUS: New Seattle Public Schools cases this week down a third from last week

Tonight Seattle Public Schools updated its COVID-19 case-numbers dashboard. Districtwide, the cumulative SPS case total for this school year is now 4,587, 997 more than a week earlier – which is two-thirds the size of last week’s increase. Here’s the local school-by-school breakout (as always, these totals also are cumulative):

Chief Sealth International High School – 102, up 25

Madison Middle School – 73, up 22

Arbor Heights Elementary – 60, up 20

Fairmount Park Elementary – 55, up 28

West Seattle High School – 53, up 9

West Seattle Elementary – 52, up 9

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 48, up 16

Denny International Middle School – 48, up 8

Highland Park Elementary – 46, up 31

Concord International (Elementary) – 41, up 13

Genesee Hill Elementary – 39, up 8

Sanislo Elementary – 39, up 3

Roxhill Elementary – 36, up 8

Lafayette Elementary – 31, up 11

Gatewood Elementary – 31, up 6

Pathfinder K-8 – 31, unchanged

Alki Elementary – 29, up 6

BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 2, unchanged

Denny IMS (2601 SW Kenyon) continues to serve as a regional testing site for SPS students, families, and staff, 4-8 pm weekdays.