CORONAVIRUS: 1,489 new cases in weekly Seattle Public Schools update; district responds to teachers’ safety requests

We were going to hold off on our entire weekly local pandemic roundup until tomorrow because of the holiday. Then we discovered that despite the holiday, Seattle Public Schools has posted its weekly dashboard update. (King County Public Health won’t have new numbers until tomorrow, so that’s when we’ll update the other local stats.) Districtwide, the cumulative SPS case total for this school year is now 3,590, 1,489 more than a week earlier. Here’s the local school-by-school breakout (as always, these totals also are cumulative):

Chief Sealth International High School – 77, up 44

Madison Middle School – 51, up 30

West Seattle High School – 44, up 5

West Seattle Elementary – 43, up 29

Arbor Heights Elementary – 40, up 18

Denny International Middle School – 40, up 8

Sanislo Elementary – 36, up 19

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 32, up 9

Pathfinder K-8 – 31, up 14

Genesee Hill Elementary – 31, up 14

Concord International (Elementary) – 28, up 13

Roxhill Elementary – 28, up 13

Fairmount Park Elementary – 27, up 9

Gatewood Elementary – 25, up 6

Alki Elementary – 23, up 4

Lafayette Elementary – 20, up 9

Highland Park Elementary – 15, up 1

BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 2, up 1

No schools in West Seattle have gone fully remote, though some classes have – the district doesn’t publicly announce changes for part of a school’s population, but we were forwarded a letter indicating that some classes at Pathfinder K-8 are all-remote right now until next Monday at the earliest.

Also tonight, the district has just published on its website what it titles “Response to SEA” (the educators’ union Seattle Education Association), in response to a new list of union requests. Those requests are similar to what we published last Thursday night after the Friday sickout closure of Chief Sealth International High School was announced. The requests include providing high-quality masks to all students and staff; the district says it will start distributing those to staff tomorrow, and that they’re on order for students. But otherwise, the two sides remain apart.