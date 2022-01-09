BIZNOTE: Yes, Dumplings Of Fury will reopen

It’s the #1 question we’ve gotten lately – when is West Seattle Junction restaurant Dumplings Of Fury reopening? They’ve been closed for eight months while working on an expansion into the California/Oregon corner spot next to their original space. Paper is off the windows in the expansion space, further sparking passerbys’ curiosity. So we checked in with co-proprietor Ben Jenkins, who replied that they’re “super close – have one more permit hurdle to pass.” But he doesn’t have a firm reopening date yet “because in this biz it’s tough to predict.” Nonetheless, he adds, they’re “excited to open!” (The expansion space at 4461 California SW was formerly Many Moons Consignment.)