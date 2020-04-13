BUSINESS FAREWELL: West Seattle Junction’s Many Moons Trading Company says goodbye

One of the businesses completely closed by the coronavirus crisis has announced it won’t be reopening. The farewell message for you is from Many Moons Trading Co. (which also provided the photos):

To all the people who have crossed our path over last 33 years, it is sadly time to say goodbye. You have all blessed us in so many ways. I looked forward, as did Terry, to seeing all of you every week.

My daughter Angela Nichols, owned Funky Janes, and we worked side by side for many years. She sold her business last April. Now this April, we say farewell for good. We have decided to retire in the face of this crisis.

We have donated the merchandise to Regina House of Providence. They will be giving it away to those in need of a helping hand.

Thank you, West Seattle, for all the love & loyalty you’ve shown over the past 33 years. Stay well, stay safe and always be kind.

Farewell,

Mary Many Moons & Terry Bell

Owners, Many Moons Trading Co.