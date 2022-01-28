BIZNOTE: Reopening night for Dumplings of Fury

(WSB photos)

Tonight is the official reopening night for Dumplings Of Fury in The Junction! Thanks to Morgan for the tip after DOF soft-opened last night – proprietor Ben Jenkins then told us that after continuing the soft-open into lunchtime today, they would officially reopen for dinner tonight. Three weeks ago, he told WSB that DOF was “super close” to reopening in its expanded space at California/Oregon – months after closing for what at the time was expected to only be a matter of weeks. Tonight the restaurant will likely stay open a bit later, until 10ish, and then they’ll decide when to open tomorrow, but by Sunday they’re expecting to settle into the regular 11 am-9 pm hours (closed Mondays). What’s new, besides the expanded space? Potstickers and a gluten-free Szechuan sauce, we’re told. (Added) Here’s the menu: