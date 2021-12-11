WEST SEATTLE WINDSTORM: Trees downed, hundreds still without power

Lincoln Park is just one of the places where the overnight windstorm took out trees. (Thanks to Mindi Katzman for the top photo!) That’s also the major cause of the outages that cut power to almost 5,000 people in West Seattle overnight (here’s our as-it-happened coverage). About 450 customers are still out, mostly in Gatewood/Upper Fauntleroy (WSB HQ included) – here’s a screengrab from the Seattle City Light map:

This also is the biggest outage still remaining in SCL’s entire service area. There are several other small pocket outages, including one affecting the West Seattle Health Club – trees came down along Longfellow Creek by the club (thanks to Mark Tiedemann for the photos):

The weather alert expired at 10 am as scheduled but it’ll still be breezy for the rest of the day. Storm-aftermath updates to come.