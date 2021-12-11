West Seattle, Washington

11 Saturday

43℉

UPDATE: 4,400+-customer power outage in eastern West Seattle

December 11, 2021 12:12 am
|      23 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

12:12 AM: As the wind kicks up, we’ve got the first power-outage report. So far, we have texters from (updated) High Point, Westwood, South Delridge, Highland Park, and Sunrise Heights reporting an outage. Not mapped yet. Updates to come.

12:16 AM: It’s not mapped yet but as dispatchers send fire crews to alarms triggered by the outage, they’ve just announced 4,000 customers are out.

12:39 AM: City Light map’s still not showing this outage, but readers are reporting affected areas in the comments – thanks.

12:44 AM: Single-car crash reported in the 7700 block of Delridge Way SW, which is reported to be in the outage area.

12:48 AM: City Light map is finally showing this outage. 4,442 homes/businesses. We’ll add a screenshot of the map momentarily.

12:54 AM: Part of South Park is out too, the map shows.

Share This

23 Replies to "UPDATE: 4,400+-customer power outage in eastern West Seattle"

  • WS Resident December 11, 2021 (12:13 am)
    Reply

    Power is out at Delridge Crossing apartments too! 

  • Arbor Heights December 11, 2021 (12:16 am)
    Reply

    Flickered up here in arbor heights 

    • EJ December 11, 2021 (12:30 am)
      Reply

      I thought for sure it was going out! That was some bad flickering…

  • Morealex December 11, 2021 (12:16 am)
    Reply

    13th Ave SW in Highland Park. Dark, dark, dark. We’re b/n Thistle & Elmgrove, but when I go out onto my front porch, looks like the next block south, 13th b/n Thistle & Cloverdale, lights are on.

  • Steve December 11, 2021 (12:17 am)
    Reply

    Highland Park 12th ave sw between elmgrove and kenyon just lost power

  • Josh December 11, 2021 (12:17 am)
    Reply

    23 rd ave SW is out

  • newnative December 11, 2021 (12:17 am)
    Reply

    North Admiral District, we had a flicker and lost internet and had to reboot. 

  • Alyeana December 11, 2021 (12:18 am)
    Reply

    City light said “ tree” maybe back on at 3:45 

    • WSB December 11, 2021 (12:21 am)
      Reply

      My customary reminder, the restoration guesses are not based on anything factual. Plan for the worst, hope for the best. Don’t open the fridge.

      • DHR December 11, 2021 (12:22 am)
        Reply

        Thistle 25th out

  • Dan December 11, 2021 (12:18 am)
    Reply

    Were right across the street from Home Depot, and after the first flicker I heard what sounded like a transformer exploding. Good times!

    • Erica December 11, 2021 (12:23 am)
      Reply

      I live here down on Delridge I knew I heard that transformer go out. Y’all be safe out there 💯

  • Scrappy December 11, 2021 (12:21 am)
    Reply

    Umm… It’s not particularly windy over here in Highland Park. Heavy sigh.  Sick of the umpteen outages occurring nonstop in this city.

  • Mark December 11, 2021 (12:25 am)
    Reply

    Power is out around Boren too. Lights go out, substation nearby goes boom.

  • John December 11, 2021 (12:26 am)
    Reply

    Out at the corner of 22nd and Trenton.   I see delridge and Trenton out my window and it’s out too

  • Lyssa December 11, 2021 (12:31 am)
    Reply

    Lights are on at Louisa Boren K-8 school, but out south from there on Delridge Way. 

  • Tanya December 11, 2021 (12:33 am)
    Reply

    Highland park 14th  and Thistle no power 

  • Tina December 11, 2021 (12:36 am)
    Reply

    Out on the west side of 17th at Thistle. East side seems to still have power. Still doesn’t seem to be showing on the City Light outage map.

  • Fede December 11, 2021 (12:38 am)
    Reply

    Same.  Huge explosion sound and no power afterwards around 23rd Ave SW. 

  • WSB December 11, 2021 (12:39 am)
    Reply

    Thanks for the location updates. City Light map still hasn’t updated after a half-hour, which is really unusual – usually 15 minutes at the most before outages show there.

  • Spencer December 11, 2021 (12:42 am)
    Reply

    28th and Holden – Holden street has power but everything south is dark

  • Morealex December 11, 2021 (12:46 am)
    Reply

    RE opening the fridge as little as possible… it’s cold enough outside this time of year that if you have a covered secure area outdoors, you can put things outside to keep them from spoiling, too. Or in the garage, I suppose. We keep pots or other containers covered and secured with bungees or other means in case vermin/racoons are a concern.

  • Katie December 11, 2021 (12:51 am)
    Reply

    34th and holly no power (High Point) but looks like outside the HP development does have power still 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.