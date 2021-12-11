UPDATE: 4,400+-customer power outage in eastern West Seattle

12:12 AM: As the wind kicks up, we’ve got the first power-outage report. So far, we have texters from (updated) High Point, Westwood, South Delridge, Highland Park, and Sunrise Heights reporting an outage. Not mapped yet. Updates to come.

12:16 AM: It’s not mapped yet but as dispatchers send fire crews to alarms triggered by the outage, they’ve just announced 4,000 customers are out.

12:39 AM: City Light map’s still not showing this outage, but readers are reporting affected areas in the comments – thanks.

12:44 AM: Single-car crash reported in the 7700 block of Delridge Way SW, which is reported to be in the outage area.

12:48 AM: City Light map is finally showing this outage. 4,442 homes/businesses. We’ll add a screenshot of the map momentarily.

12:54 AM: Part of South Park is out too, the map shows.