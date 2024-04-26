VIDEO: ‘The Mount’ celebrates a century

(WSB photos and video)

Providence Mount St. Vincent‘s centennial celebration opened ceremonially, including the opening of a time capsule, with a little help from a team from West Seattle’s Nucor steel mill, which produced steel that built “The Mount” a century ago.

It’s a day full of history, including photos and items dating back to the elder-care and rehabilitation facility’s early days in the 1920s.

Both County Executive Dow Constantine and Mayor Bruce Harrell issued proclamations in honor of the occasion:

Reflections about the Sisters of Providence founding The Mount were shared by Providence executive Dianna Reely, after an introduction by emcee Brian Callanan:

A rededication ribbon-cutting followed:

As noted in our calendar listing, you still have time to go to The Mount (4831 35th SW) and participate in today’s celebration – with an ongoing open house this afternoon and a free family movie at 5 pm.