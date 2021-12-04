West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Seen during Friday night’s beach walk

December 4, 2021 3:35 pm
(Photo by James Tilley)

Thanks for the photos! Last night turned out to be an excellent night to join Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists exploring the shore south of Alki Point during low-low tide.

That’s an orange snail fish, according to Brandy DeWeese, who took that photo and the ones below:

The beach naturalists will be at Constellation Park again on January 29th, 7-9 pm. If you want to explore on your own (carefully!), the low-low tides are even lower, and later, the next few nights – here’s the chart.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Seen during Friday night's beach walk"

  • Karen December 4, 2021 (3:37 pm)
    Fabulous pics, thanks so much for sharing

  • Kb December 4, 2021 (4:10 pm)
    These photos are awesome!!!! I wanted to go but couldn’t make it, thanks for sharing!

  • Insertname December 4, 2021 (5:16 pm)
    I always thoroughly enjoy these wildlife photos. Thanks for sharing. 

  • Craig December 5, 2021 (5:04 pm)
    The sense of community, focusing on something natural and beautiful, was refreshing to my soul. 

