West Seattle, Washington

27 Monday

18℉

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Monday closures/changes

December 27, 2021 8:32 am
Though the major snowfall is over for now, getting around remains icy/dicey, and subfreezing temperatures persist, so some facilities/businesses have closures/cancellations again today. We’ll be updating this list throughout the day as we get announcements/info (got an addition or update? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302) – here’s what we have so far:

CLOSED TODAY (MONDAY, DECEMBER 27) – FACILITIES/ORGANIZATIONS
Senior Center of West Seattle
West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA
West Seattle Food Bank

CLOSED TODAY (MONDAY, DECEMBER 27) – BUSINESSES
The Birdhouse
Youngstown Coffee
Good Day Donuts
Patrick’s Café and Bakery

CHANGED/CANCELED TODAY
No residential solid-waste pickup – every collection day this week will be delayed a day

