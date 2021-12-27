WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Monday closures/changes

Though the major snowfall is over for now, getting around remains icy/dicey, and subfreezing temperatures persist, so some facilities/businesses have closures/cancellations again today. We’ll be updating this list throughout the day as we get announcements/info (got an addition or update? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302) – here’s what we have so far:

CLOSED TODAY (MONDAY, DECEMBER 27) – FACILITIES/ORGANIZATIONS

Senior Center of West Seattle

West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA

West Seattle Food Bank

CLOSED TODAY (MONDAY, DECEMBER 27) – BUSINESSES

The Birdhouse

Youngstown Coffee

Good Day Donuts

Patrick’s Café and Bakery

CHANGED/CANCELED TODAY

No residential solid-waste pickup – every collection day this week will be delayed a day