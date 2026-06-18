FOLLOWUP: Sewer overflow estimated at 13,000 gallons; ‘stay out of water’ warning continues

That’s the map of the “stay out of the water” zone off Beach Drive, as specified by health authorities, one day after the King County Wastewater Treatment District reported a sewage leak they now tell us led to an estimated 13,000 gallons going into Puget Sound.

Crews continue to make temporary repairs to the gate at the 63rd Avenue Pump Station in West Seattle where the wastewater leak occurred.

Based on preliminary assessment, Public Health – Seattle & King County (Public Health) advises people and pets to avoid contact with the water in the red-circled area (see map above) between Charles Richey Sr. Viewpoint and Southwest Douglas Place. The advisory is in effect until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, or until updated guidance is issued.

Public Health has also directed King County to continue collecting samples to monitor water quality.

Our Community Services team has placed red beach closure signage along the beach and continues to notify nearby residents and businesses.

If you have any questions, please call our Community Services hotline at 206-296-7432.