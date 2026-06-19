Watching USA vs. Australia World Cup match, Juneteenth, West Seattle Junction Rock Walk, more for your Friday

(Thanks to everyone who sent sunrise photos! This one is from Stewart L.)

Big day/night ahead – at the top of the list:

USA VS. AUSTRALIA WORLD CUP MATCH: Seattle’s second FIFA World Cup match starts at noon. If you’re headed to/through downtown, all the transportation info is here. If you want to watch here in West Seattle, lots of options – see the listings in our calendar.

Today is also Juneteenth:

JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY: The Washington State Black Legacy Institute in Admiral (2656 42nd SW) is presenting the first day of The Black Reflection Series, 11 am-4:30 pm, free, all welcome … Most government facilities are closed; here’s the Seattle Parks and Rec open/closed list.

As for what else is up today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Peak garden time! See what’s new at the center!Open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW)..

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season continues at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: Swim meet today (tomorrow too).

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE CANCELED: Not happening today since libraries are closed.

SAAMATO DANCE AND DRUM CONFERENCE: 4-day event at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW) continues at 3 pm – details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION ROCK WALK: 5 pm, dozens of Junction venues are hosting wineries, cideries, and breweries with tastes to benefit West Seattle Summer Fest music. Online ticket sales are closed but you can buy a ticket and join the walk tonight, starting at 5 pm at John L. Scott (4555 California SW).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: World music with Tambor e Cordas 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW), free, all-ages.

OPEN MIC AT KENYON HALL: Monthly singer-songwriter open mic (7904 35th SW), 6 pm signup, 6:30 pm performances, free admission.

PRIDE BINGO AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub, West Seattle Pride Bingo. (2306 California SW)

‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: 7:30 pm curtain – second weekend for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), check here for tickets.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Plenty of Doubt, Pirate Radio, DRVR 8 perform at The Skylark. 8 pm, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), spinning with DJ Buttnaked, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to music with Sunbather Die, Manta, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!