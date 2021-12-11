WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 12 notes

The weather should be calming, in time for a busy holiday Saturday. Here’s what’s scheduled to happen, mostly from our West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar (and if anything changes because of the storm, we’ll update this list):

SCAVENGER HUNT: Last weekend to get in on the Winter Wander holiday scavenger hunt (prize/gift-card drawings!) – here’s how.

HOLIDAY PHOTOS: Gail Ann Photography is at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9141 California SW) 8:30 am-2 pm for holiday photo sessions – book a time here.

FOOD & COAT DRIVE: Student-led drive-up/ride-up food and coat drive – details here. Take your donations to organizers Atticus and Dominic in the back lot at Hope Lutheran, off SW Oregon just east of 42nd SW, 10 am-3 pm.

HOLIDAY MARKET @ HERON’S NEST: 10 am-6 pm, first-ever holiday market at The Heron’s Nest – details in our calendar listing. $1 entry fee. (4815 15th SW)

EXPLORER WEST ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: Prospective families are invited to today’s online open house for Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor), 11 am-12:30 pm – go here to register to attend.

OPENING DAY: By and By, the new skate shop in The Junction (4502 California SW), opens for the first time at 11 am, as previewed here.

SANTA PHOTOS: Mr. Claus’s first stop of the day is at My Three Little Birds (4736 California SW), 11 am-2 pm.

HOLIDAY ART MARKET ON ALKI: 11 am-4 pm at Alki Bathhouse (60th SW/Alki SW), shop the Makers’ Holiday Art Market. Our calendar listing has the list of vendors.

SANTA AT MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: Bring a nonperishable-food donation to get a photo with Santa at West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights (5605 Beach Drive SW), 6 pm-10 pm.

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Third weekend for the ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) musical, 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online. (4711 California SW)

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’ RADIO PLAY: Twelfth Night Productions‘ holiday show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) continues with a 7:30 pm performance tonight. Our calendar listing has more info, including ticketing.

DJ: DJ Savvy is at Alki Beach Pub (2722 Alki Avenue SW), 9 pm till close, “spinning to the crowd featuring, pop, soul, funk, and hip hop.”