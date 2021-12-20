West Seattle, Washington

20 Monday

36℉

WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Shopping, giving, playing…

December 20, 2021 9:58 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(Bonaparte’s Gull, photographed at Don Armeni Boat Ramp by Vincent Marx)

Now that the surprise snow seems to have moved on, time to look at the rest of the day:

DONATION DRIVE FOR CAMP SECOND CHANCE, LAST DAY: Canna West Seattle (5440 California SW; WSB sponsor) is collecting items including Christmas decorations for West Seattle’s only tiny-house encampment.

SANTA AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) – 10 am-1 pm today, see Santa at the supermarket!

HOLIDAY MUSIC AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) Also this week, live holiday music at the store, starting with Alex Baird, 10 am-1 pm today.

BONUS SHOPPING DAY: Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) is usually closed Mondays but is open today for holiday shoppers, 10 am-6 pm.

PRE-HOLIDAY SALE: Today at Wyatt’s Jewelers (Westwood Village; WSB sponsor), 10 percent off fashion bracelets. Open 10 am-6 pm.

SHUG’S MINI POP-UP: Third of four days for the holiday pop-up with Baked Alaska, ice cream, more. Noon-4 pm at the future “mini” location of Shug’s Soda Fountain. Info here. (California/Charlestown)

TRIVIA X 3: Here are tonight’s three options – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something for our calendar/Holiday Guide? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Shopping, giving, playing..."

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.