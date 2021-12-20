WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Shopping, giving, playing…

(Bonaparte’s Gull, photographed at Don Armeni Boat Ramp by Vincent Marx)

Now that the surprise snow seems to have moved on, time to look at the rest of the day:

DONATION DRIVE FOR CAMP SECOND CHANCE, LAST DAY: Canna West Seattle (5440 California SW; WSB sponsor) is collecting items including Christmas decorations for West Seattle’s only tiny-house encampment.

SANTA AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) – 10 am-1 pm today, see Santa at the supermarket!

HOLIDAY MUSIC AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) Also this week, live holiday music at the store, starting with Alex Baird, 10 am-1 pm today.

BONUS SHOPPING DAY: Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) is usually closed Mondays but is open today for holiday shoppers, 10 am-6 pm.

PRE-HOLIDAY SALE: Today at Wyatt’s Jewelers (Westwood Village; WSB sponsor), 10 percent off fashion bracelets. Open 10 am-6 pm.

SHUG’S MINI POP-UP: Third of four days for the holiday pop-up with Baked Alaska, ice cream, more. Noon-4 pm at the future “mini” location of Shug’s Soda Fountain. Info here. (California/Charlestown)

TRIVIA X 3: Here are tonight’s three options – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something for our calendar/Holiday Guide? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!