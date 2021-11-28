YOU CAN HELP: Canna West Seattle’s holiday donation drive for Camp Second Chance

In our most-recent report on the advisory committee for West Seattle’s only tiny-house encampment, Camp Second Chance, we noted an unusual donation request: Christmas decorations. Those are among the items that are being collected in a holiday-season drive at Canna West Seattle (5440 California SW; WSB sponsor) and its Culture Shop across the street. From the announcement:

What types of items is C2C in need of? First and foremost, C2C residents have organized their own community supported, fun holiday event; a spirited contest for the best holiday door decorations for each of their tiny homes. Their contest for the “Best Holiday Door” will be held at the Tiny Home Village on December 20th, and prizes awarded to the winners.

Christmas decorations, so long as they are not perishable, can be dropped off at Canna West Seattle on California Avenue or at its sister store, The Culture Shop, which is located directly across the street. In addition to Christmas decorations, C2C is seeking the following items (camp operator LIHI’s donation guidelines included):

–Clothing Items, Towels, and Bedding: should be new or gently worn, nothing with stains or rips, and should be recently cleaned before donation. NO used underwear.

–Furniture: needs to be approved before donation, due to the size limitations within our Tiny Houses and apartment buildings, we will just need to confirm the dimensions of your items will actually fit within our spaces.

–Cleaning Supplies, and Hygiene Products: should be UNOPENED, and travel sized or relatively small, with a preference for gender neutral items so all folks feel comfortable.

–Books, Art Supplies, Household Items, Miscellaneous items: should be in good condition, gently used or new, and clearly labeled with its intended purpose (i.e. art supplies should be packaged or labeled as ‘art supplies’).