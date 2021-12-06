WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Treetop tradition

(Photo by Laura M)

Tonight’s West Seattle Christmas lights photo is from Sara, who wanted to be sure the man behind the famous Sunrise Heights treetop lights got a shoutout this season:

I wanted to see if you may be able to give some recognition in the Blog to my neighbor, Jeff Knudson. Jeff has been climbing up (updated) 3 trees (2 firs, 1 hemlock) every year for the past THIRTY years, putting up/maintaining holiday lights at the very top of the trees at the corner of 32nd and Othello [map]. It’s such an amazing, unique, and beautiful tradition for all in the neighborhood to witness!

Sara says one of the trees is on Jeff’s property, and the other two belong to neighbors. We’ve featured the light-topped trees before but did not previously know who was responsible. If you go see them – note that 32nd has some great ground-level displays nearby too (including this one we featured last week).

