WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Shining in Sunrise Heights

For our second night of this year’s Christmas-lights spotlights, we go to Sunrise Heights, Janel emailed us to let us know about the display put up by her 83-year-old father-in-law Hans Loos. “The effort and passion he has for decorating his house, is unmatched,” she says – from the fence to the roof to the yard.

This is at 7942 32nd SW [map]. “He does everything completely on his own. Including the roof! He wants the community to thoroughly enjoy the lights and even parks on the opposite side of the street, so he doesn’t block the view.”

If you have, or see, lights that you want to share with the community, email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com, with or without photos – thank you! Every place we feature will be listed in our West Seattle Holiday Guide, and you can also browse the archives (past years, too) here.